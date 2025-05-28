'Playing with fire': Trump warns Putin amid Ukraine war escalation
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The warning comes after Russia's recent military advances in northeastern Ukraine, including deadly drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Putin of "playing with fire" by refusing ceasefire negotiations despite rising violence.
Ceasefire talks
Trump's frustration with Putin's refusal to negotiate
Just days earlier, Trump had slammed Putin for escalating the conflict with massive aerial assaults.
"He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Putin has gone absolutely CRAZY," he wrote in response to the attacks on Ukrainian cities.
"I've always said....he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" he added.
Medvedev's warning
Russia's response to Trump's accusations
In response to Trump's post, former Russian President and current security official Dmitry Medvedev issued a stark warning on social media.
"I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
While the comment did not constitute a direct threat, it will most certainly be seen as a reminder of Russia's nuclear capabilities and willingness to use them rhetorically as tensions with the West escalate.
Peace talks
Ongoing efforts for peace negotiations
In the past few days, Trump has expressed frustration with the actions of both the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.
He accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of negotiating through the press and said his comments "cause problems."
"Likewise, President Zelensky is doing his country no favors by talking the way he does," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.
Trump remains hopeful that a deal can be struck with Putin, but no plans have been made for a face-to-face meeting yet.