Gunman opens fire at Connecticut mall, injures 5 people
What's the story
A mass shooting incident occurred at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Tuesday.
The shooting took place just before 4:40pm when an argument turned into a violent outburst from a gunman, according to authorities.
Five people were injured and are currently being treated at local hospitals. The police have not released details about their injuries but confirmed there are no fatalities.
Investigation progress
Police apprehend person of interest, confirm no ongoing threat
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a semi-automatic pistol.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said they believe he knew the victims.
A person of interest was taken into custody late Tuesday night in connection with this incident.
Police have also confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public, stating that the shooting was a "random act of violence."
Twitter Post
Videos from the mall
🇺🇸BREAKING | CONNECTICUT MALL SHOOTING: 4 HURT, NO DEATHS, SUSPECT AT LARGE— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 27, 2025
Imagine being at the Brass Mill Center, a bustling shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, when gunfire breaks out.
4 people were reportedly shot today in what police think started as an argument that… pic.twitter.com/3pgWrhUeFm
Eyewitness account
Witness video captures victim's distress, mall patrons shelter
A video circulating online appears to show one of the gunshot victims outside a store, screaming in pain.
The victim is heard pleading for help, saying, "I can't move! Somebody help me!"
The incident is the third mass shooting in just three days.
On Monday, a mass shooting took place in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, leaving two people dead and nine others injured.
Before that, another mass shooting was reported in Little River, South Carolina, on Sunday. Eleven people were injured.