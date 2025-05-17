What's the story

The abrupt cessation of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding has left $98 million worth of food aid, enough to feed 3.5 million people for a month, unused and at risk of expiration in warehouses across Houston, Djibouti, Durban, and Dubai.

The supplies include high-energy biscuits and fortified grains meant for crisis-hit regions like Gaza, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.