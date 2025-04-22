Musk warns against 'hot girl' crypto scam: What is it?
What's the story
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted a meme on X to caution his followers against cryptocurrency scams.
The meme depicts Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, with a message that says, "There's an old saying, If a hot girl texts you about crypto, block him."
The post has received over 10.7 million views since it was posted.
Scam details
Understanding crypto scams and their impact
Cryptocurrency scams are fraudulent schemes that fool people into giving away money or sharing sensitive information in the name of investing in cryptocurrency.
The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) revealed that victims lost an estimated $3.9 billion in 2023, due to investment fraud involving cryptocurrency.
One of the common tactics used by scammers is creating fake profiles of attractive women, as Musk highlighted in his meme.
Methods
Tactics used in cryptocurrency scams
Scammers usually promise high returns or guaranteed profits on investments in certain coins or projects.
They may use fake testimonials, polished websites, or even celebrity endorsements to come off as credible.
Once the victim transfers their money, the scammers disappear without a trace.
These tactics emphasize the need for vigilance while dealing with cryptocurrency investments.