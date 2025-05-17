What's the story

A powerful storm system has wreaked havoc across the central United States, leaving at least 16 people dead. The fatalities include seven in Missouri and nine in Laurel County, Kentucky.

The storms have also caused extensive damage to homes and power lines across the Midwest and Great Lakes regions.

More than 700,000 homes and businesses across a dozen states were without power as of early Saturday, with Missouri and Kentucky being among the worst-hit states.