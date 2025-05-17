Trump uses 'very nasty N word' in Indo-Pak ceasefire context
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has once again taken credit for the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire.
In an interview with Fox News, he described his alleged role in halting India's military operations as "one of the biggest successes he has ever been given credit for."
However, New Delhi has refuted Trump's claims, asserting that the ceasefire was reached through direct bilateral talks between their Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs).
Nuclear conflict
Trump's controversial remarks on Indo-Pak tensions
In the Fox News interview, Trump spoke about how tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated rapidly, almost leading to a nuclear conflict.
"It was getting deeper. Everyone was stronger, stronger to a point where the next one was gonna be, you know what... the n word," he said.
He then clarified that he meant "nuclear," calling it "a very nasty word."
Bilateral communication
India's stance on Kashmir mediation
The Trump administration's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue was firmly rejected.
India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan.
This comes after Operation Sindoor, where India took out over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through targeted strikes.
Hostilities resume
Ceasefire agreement and subsequent violations
Despite the ceasefire agreement, hostilities continued with drone sightings and explosions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian security forces were forced to respond with air defense measures against these aerial threats.
The ceasefire was announced after India retaliated against Pakistan's cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks on its military bases, following India's strikes on Pakistani radar stations, airfields, and communication hubs.