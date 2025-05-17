What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has once again taken credit for the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire.

In an interview with Fox News, he described his alleged role in halting India's military operations as "one of the biggest successes he has ever been given credit for."

However, New Delhi has refuted Trump's claims, asserting that the ceasefire was reached through direct bilateral talks between their Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs).