How world leaders reacted to India's 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
India launched precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POK) under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday.
This was in response to the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.
The Indian government said that these "precision" strikes were part of its commitment to hold those responsible for the attack accountable.
US response
US President Donald Trump expresses hope for swift resolution
Reacting to India's response, United States President Donald Trump expressed disappointment over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, calling it a "shame."
"I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for...long time...just hope it ends very quickly," he told reporters.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was monitoring the situation closely, adding Washington would continue to push both countries toward a peaceful resolution.
UN's stance
UN Secretary-General calls for maximum military restraint
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed deep concern over India's military operations in Pakistan and POK.
"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and the international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries," his spokesperson said.
The statement emphasized that "The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan."
UAE's appeal
UAE urges restraint and de-escalation
The United Arab Emirates has also called for restraint from both sides.
The country's Deputy Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, urged both nations to de-escalate tensions and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace.
He reaffirmed that diplomacy remains the most effective means of peacefully resolving crises and achieving shared aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity.
Israel
Israel backs India
On the other hand, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, stated that Israel supports India's right to self-defense.
In a post on X, he said, "Israel supports India's right for self defense. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor"
Pakistan has vowed retaliation, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying, "Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given."