India's strikes kill 10 of JeM chief Masood Azhar's family
What's the story
Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has claimed that 10 of his family members were killed in India's targeted airstrikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning.
India had targeted nine different locations in both Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.
"Five are innocent children, my elder sister, her...husband. My scholar Fazil bhanje (nephew) and his wife and my beloved scholar Fazilah (bhanji)...my dear brother Huzaifah and his mother. Two more dear companions," he said.
Clarification
Have neither regret nor despair: Azhar
However, he stated that he has "neither regret nor despair."
"Rather, it comes to my heart...that I too would have joined this 14-member happy caravan."
Azhar, a UN Security Council-designated international terrorist, was involved in the conspiracy behind many terror acts in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot attack, and 2019 Pulwama attack.
While it is widely known that the terrorist is in Pakistan, Islamabad has consistently denied having any information about him.
Pakistan
Act of war: Pakistan PM
India launched 24 precision missiles at nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday morning.
Pakistan reported that 26 civilians were killed in Wednesday's strikes, while India claimed that 80-90 terrorists were neutralized.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has denounced the move as "an act of war."
"Pakistan has every right to give a robust response...and a strong response is indeed being given," Sharif said.
Warning issued
India warns Pakistan against escalating situation
India has warned Pakistan against any possible "misadventures" that would escalate the situation.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at a press briefing, "No military establishment was targeted, and there are no reports of civilian casualties... The Indian armed forces are fully prepared to respond to a Pakistani misadventure, if any, that will escalate the situation."