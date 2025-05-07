What's the story

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has claimed that 10 of his family members were killed in India's targeted airstrikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning.

India had targeted nine different locations in both Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Five are innocent children, my elder sister, her...husband. My scholar Fazil bhanje (nephew) and his wife and my beloved scholar Fazilah (bhanji)...my dear brother Huzaifah and his mother. Two more dear companions," he said.