What's the story

Locals in Pakistan have reacted to India's 'Operation Sindoor,' which was carried out early Wednesday morning.

Speaking to Reuters, a local said that the first drone hit at around 12:45am, followed by three others.

"They attacked the mosques...everything is crushed," the local from Pakistan's Muridke said.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist training center in Muridke was one of the targets India had targeted.

In a press briefing, India's Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said this base had trained Ajmal Kasab and David Headley.