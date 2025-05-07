US and Yemen's Houthis reach ceasefire agreement
What's the story
A ceasefire deal has been reached between the United States of America and Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Oman brokered the deal.
"Neither side will target the other... ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping" in the Red Sea, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said.
This comes after US President Donald Trump stated that the US will stop attacking the Houthis after the group promised to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.
Pledge
Houthi rebels' commitment to halt attacks
After meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Trump said the Houthis have asked for peace.
"They said please don't bomb us anymore and we're not going to attack your ships," he said, without elaborating on the message from the Houthis.
Trump's announcement comes amid continuing tension after a Houthi missile strike near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, which led to Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah port and Sanaa airport.
Assurance
Houthis have been firing missiles, drones since 2023
The situation escalated further with an Israeli military airstrike on Yemen's main airport in Sanaa on Tuesday, its second in two days.
The Pentagon reported last week that US strikes have hit over 1,000 sites in Yemen since mid-March.
Since late 2023, the Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at ships on the crucial commercial artery amid the Israel-Hamas war, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.