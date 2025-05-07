What's the story

A ceasefire deal has been reached between the United States of America and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Oman brokered the deal.

"Neither side will target the other... ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping" in the Red Sea, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said.

This comes after US President Donald Trump stated that the US will stop attacking the Houthis after the group promised to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.