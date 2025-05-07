Canada 'never for sale,' Mark Carney tells Donald Trump
What's the story
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney firmly rejected United States President Donald Trump's proposal to make Canada the 51st US state.
The two leaders met at the White House on Tuesday, amidst ongoing tension over tariffs and sovereignty.
Trump also stated that he and Carney would not discuss the US acquiring Canada unless "somebody wants to discuss it," but that a "wonderful marriage" between the two countries would provide "tremendous" benefits to Canada.
Firm stance
Carney likened Canada to Buckingham Palace
At the meeting, Carney compared Canada to the Oval Office and Britain's Buckingham Palace.
"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale," he said.
He added, "Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign in the last several months, it's not for sale. It won't be for sale, ever."
Firm rejection
Carney's response to Trump's proposal
When Trump said Canadians would one day want to join the US, Carney firmly disagreed.
"Respectfully, Canadians' view on this is not going to change on the 51st state," he said.
When asked if there was anything Carney could say in the meeting that would persuade Trump to drop car tariffs in particular, the latter replied, "No. It's just the way it is."
Future plans
Carney's plans for US-Canada relations
After winning the election, Carney promised to reorient Canada's ties with the US, suggesting a significant shift in their political and economic relationship since World War II.
Trump earlier hinted Canada could avoid tariffs by becoming the "cherished 51st state."
Following the White House meeting, Carney told reporters at a news conference that trade talks will continue but cautioned against expecting confirmation of areas of progress until an agreement was signed.