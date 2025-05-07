What's the story

China has voiced its regret and concern over India's military actions, which were conducted in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it is "concerned about the current developments between India and Pakistan" and called on both countries to refrain from escalating tensions.

This follows India's cross-border operation against nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).