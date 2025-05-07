China 'regrets military actions by India' against Pakistan; urges restraint
What's the story
China has voiced its regret and concern over India's military actions, which were conducted in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it is "concerned about the current developments between India and Pakistan" and called on both countries to refrain from escalating tensions.
This follows India's cross-border operation against nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Regional implications
'China opposes all forms of terrorism'
"India and Pakistan are neighbors that cannot be moved apart, and they are also China's neighbors," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
"China opposes all forms of terrorism," they said.
"We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm and restrained and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation," the spokesperson added
Investigation ongoing
Chinese devices found at Pahalgam attack site
Investigative agencies have found Chinese devices at the Pahalgam terrorist attack site, leading to questions about possible Chinese involvement.
However, it isn't clear if these were directly linked to the Chinese government.
The communication tools are believed to have helped foreign terrorists keep in touch with their handlers across the border and avoid detection.
Diplomatic appeal
UN chief expresses concerns about India's military operation
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concerns about India's military operation against Pakistan, saying, "The world cannot afford a confrontation between the two countries."
"He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said shortly after India announced missile strikes into Pakistan and territory it occupies in Kashmir.
"The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," he added.