'Fake news': China refutes claims of trade talks with US
What's the story
China has dismissed claims of having initiated trade negotiations with the United States, calling such claims lacking "factual basis."
The rebuttal comes after US President Donald Trump recently indicated that there might be an easing in tensions with China and that Washington has been in contact with officials from Beijing.
"At present there are absolutely no negotiations on the economy and trade between China and the US," Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson He Yadong told reporters.
Call for action
China urges US to eliminate unilateral tariffs
He added that if the US really wants to resolve the problem, "it should cancel all the unilateral measures on China."
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun also said on Thursday that there were no ongoing talks.
Both spokespersons maintained that China would be willing to talk to the US if it treats Beijing as an equal.
Trade talks
Trump hints at potential trade deal with China
This week, President Trump signaled his openness to reconsider the high tariffs on Chinese goods that he re-imposed after returning to office.
He also hinted senior officials from Beijing have reached out to Washington in preparation for talks on the matter.
On Wednesday, Trump continued to push for talks, saying, "Maybe we'll make a special deal, and we'll see what it will be."
Bessent
US levies up to 245% on some Chinese imports
Per reports, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during a closed-door meeting with investors on Tuesday, hinted that the acrimonious trade battle had reached its peak.
"No one thinks the current status quo is sustainable, at 145 and 125 [percent], so I would posit that over the very near future, there will be a de-escalation," he said.
Washington now levies tariffs up to 245% on some Chinese imports.
China has retaliated by imposing 125% on US imports in addition to previous levies.