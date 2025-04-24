What's the story

The United States has issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

In its advisory, the US Embassy in India warned that "terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh)."