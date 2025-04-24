US issues 'Do not travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir
What's the story
The United States has issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.
In its advisory, the US Embassy in India warned that "terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh)."
Advisory details
Embassy warns about sporadic violence in tourist spots
The US Embassy emphasized that random violence may happen in the area, including in tourist hotspots such as Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.
"The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LOC. US government personnel are prohibited from traveling to Jammu and Kashmir," it added.
The embassy also discouraged its citizens from venturing within 10km of the Indo-Pakistan border due to possible armed conflict.
Response
Jammu and Kashmir tourism department responds
The advisory came a day after the Pahalgam attack, the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
In the wake of the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department has requested all tourist service providers to extend full support to affected travelers by waiving cancellation charges.
But local tour operators fear such violence will prevent tourists from visiting Kashmir in the future.