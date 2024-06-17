In brief Simplifying... In brief For the sixth consecutive year, authorities have prohibited Eid prayers at Srinagar's Jama Masjid, leading to the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was set to deliver the Eid sermon.

Farooq has criticized this move as a severe violation of Muslims' religious freedom, stating that it not only disrespects their faith but also fuels feelings of alienation and disputes the claims of normalcy in Kashmir.

Eid prayers barred at Jama Masjid again

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:03 pm Jun 17, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Local authorities in Srinagar have once again barred Eid prayers at the historic Jama Masjid, marking the sixth consecutive year of this prohibition, as reported by Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid. The mosque's management body revealed that police personnel shut the mosque's gates after Fajr prayers on Monday. They were informed that the scheduled 9:00am Eid prayers would not be allowed to proceed.

House arrest

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest, Eid sermon cancelled

In addition to the mosque closure, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon, has been placed under house arrest. Farooq has condemned the authorities' actions, describing them as a "distressing infringement" of Muslims's religious freedom. Notably, the Eid prayers have been barred at Jama Masjid and Eidgah by the authorities since 2019.

Statement

Farooq condemns authorities' actions

He expressed his concern over the consistent denial to hold congregational Eid prayers. "The consistent denial to hold congregational. Eid prayers, especially during pivotal moments of spiritual reflection and communal worship, is not only deeply disrespectful but also exacerbates the sense of alienation and grievance among the people and exposes the tall claims of normalcy in Kashmir by the authorities highlighting the ongoing restrictions and the state of affairs in Kashmir," he said.