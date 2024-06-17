In brief Simplifying... In brief The Agnipath Scheme, launched in June 2022, aims to rejuvenate the Indian Armed Forces by recruiting young individuals aged 17.5 to 21 years for short-term service.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, highlighted the scheme's significance in maintaining a youthful profile in the forces and contributing to nation-building by fostering skilled, disciplined, and motivated youth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PIB clarifies fake WhatsApp message

PIB debunks false WhatsApp message on Agnipath scheme

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:20 pm Jun 17, 202402:20 pm

What's the story A false WhatsApp message claiming the Agnipath Scheme has been reintroduced as the "Sainik Saman Scheme' with modifications has prompted the Press Information Bureau to issue a clarification. The PIB Fact Check labeled this claim as "fake," stating that no such decision has been made by the Indian government. The message being circulated online included claims of an extended duty period, increased permanent staff, and higher income under the alleged new scheme.

Scheme details

Overview of the Agnipath Scheme

Launched on June 14, 2022, the Agnipath Scheme aims to lower the age profile of the Indian Armed Forces by recruiting personnel on a short-term basis. The scheme targets youths aged between 17 and a half to 21 years for a four-year term. It offers an option to retain up to 25% of these recruits for an additional 15 years. Those who complete their engagement period can apply for permanent enrolment based on organisational needs and other policies.

Scheme impact

CDS's statement on Agnipath scheme

On June 2, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan spoke about the importance of the Agnipath scheme. He described it as a major reform aimed at maintaining a youthful profile within the three services. According to a statement from the defense ministry, Chauhan stated that "The implementation of the Agnipath scheme has been one of the major reforms toward maintaining a youthful profile in the services and nation-building by providing skilled, disciplined, and motivated youth."