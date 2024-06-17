In brief Simplifying... In brief Over 1,200 tourists are stranded in Sikkim due to landslides and heavy rain.

The local authorities are working to relocate them to safer areas, while also dealing with disrupted road connectivity and essential services.

The weather forecast predicts continued heavy rain in the region, further complicating the rescue efforts.

Over 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim due to landslides, rain

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:22 pm Jun 17, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Over 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, are currently stranded in Sikkim due to heavy rains and landslides. The incessant rain has caused the Teesta River and mountain streams of the Duars to swell. This situation led to the release of 1395.65 cusecs of water from Ghazaldoba barrage in Jalpaiguri early Sunday morning. The severe weather conditions have triggered a yellow alert for both protected and unprotected areas along National Highway 31 and the Teesta MekhliGanj Bangladesh border area.

Evacuation plans

Travel agencies advised to relocate stranded tourists

The Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) had urged all travel agencies to ensure their stranded tourists reach Mangan by 10:00am on Monday. Helicopter rescue operations would not be feasible due to the adverse weather conditions. Once the tourists reached Mangan, they will be relocated to safer areas. Meanwhile, Sikkim's Chief Minister Tamang and Principal Secretary Rao are assessing the situation and have initiated proceedings to airlift the stranded tourists if necessary.

Weather update

Weather forecast predicts continued heavy rain in North Bengal

The weather department has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rain in north Bengal over the next four to five days. The cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh now lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and extends up to 1.5km above mean sea level. This system, coupled with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cause further heavy rainfall in the northern districts of North Bengal.

Infrastructure damage

Landslides disrupt connectivity and essential services

The landslides have caused significant property damage and disrupted road connectivity, power, food supplies, and mobile network in several areas. Chief Minister Tamang has directed officials to closely monitor the situation and establish connectivity faster while ensuring public safety. Rao assured that there is an adequate stock of food supplies and rations for all stranded tourists. If necessary, evacuation by road will be implemented to ensure the safety of the stranded tourists.