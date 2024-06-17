In brief Simplifying... In brief A goods train in Bengal collided with the Kanchanjungha Express after overshooting a signal, leading to a major rescue operation near New Jalpaiguri station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed their condolences and assured swift action, with disaster response teams and medical assistance dispatched to the site.

Train collision in West Bengal

Bengal: Goods train that hit Kanchanjungha Express overshot signal

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:50 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story The goods train that collided with Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday had overshot a signal, railway officials reportedly said. The collision occurred when the goods train struck the rear part of the stationary Kanchanjunga Express. Two coaches of the express train, traveling from Silchar, Assam, to Sealdah, Kolkata, derailed as a result. At least eight people— including the loco pilot of the Kanchanjungha Express—have died and over 25 have suffered injuries in the crash.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations are currently in progress at the site, approximately seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, with injured people being transported to nearby hospitals. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), divisional team, and 15 ambulances have been deployed to the scene. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in an X post, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination."

Twitter Post

Watch: Rescue operations underway

Helpline number

Took stock of situation: PM Modi

After the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X,"The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. Separately, the Railways have provided helpline numbers for information: 033-23508794 and 033-23833326 (Sealdah) and 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, and 0361-2731623 (Guwahati).

Statement

CM Banerjee's statement on train accident

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that doctors and disaster response teams were immediately rushed to the spot. "Shocked to learn...about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM [district magistrate], SP [superintendent of police], doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," she said on X.