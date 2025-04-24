What's the story

Helene Perlant, daughter of French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, has alleged brutal mistreatment at a private Catholic school, which is at the center of a massive sexual abuse scandal that has shocked the country.

Perlant told Paris Match that during a summer camp in the 1980s, she was beaten up by a senior priest at Notre-Dame de Betharram school.

She said she has never told her father about the assault that took place when she was 14.