12 US states sue Trump over tariffs disrupting global trade
What's the story
Twelve states in the United States have sued President Donald Trump over his chain of tariffs, which they say have thrown global trade into disarray.
The lawsuit led by New York's governor and attorney general claims the president exceeded his powers by imposing the levies without the consent of Congress.
The case has been filed in the US Court of International Trade.
Legal arguments
Lawsuit challenges Trump's use of IEEPA
The lawsuit argued that tariffs need congressional approval and challenged Trump's invocation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of the 1970s to impose such levies.
"By claiming the authority to impose immense and ever-changing tariffs on whatever goods entering the United States he chooses, for whatever reason he finds convenient to declare an emergency, the President has upended the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy."
Tariff implications
Trump's tariffs and their global impact
Trump had invoked the IEEPA as the legal basis for several tariffs against countries including China, Mexico, and Canada.
The lawsuit states that the IEEPA gives the president the authority to act against an "unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States."
To do so, the president must first declare a national emergency.
Administration's response
White House defends Trump's tariff actions
However, the lawsuit claims the law doesn't give Trump the powers he claims.
The White House has defended Trump against the lawsuit, saying NY Attorney General Letitia James has chosen "witch hunt" over protecting the safety and well-being of her constituents.
Spokesman Kush Desai said the administration will continue to fight national emergencies like illegal migration, flows of fentanyl across borders, and increasing US goods trade deficit by all legal means.
Additional legal action
California's lawsuit against Trump's tariff policy
California had last week also sued the Trump administration over tariffs, saying Trump doesn't have the power under IEEPA to impose these tariffs.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes called Trump's tariff scheme "insane" and "illegal."
On April 2, in an event dubbed "Liberation Day," Trump jolted the global economy by announcing "reciprocal" taxes on nations around the world.
He later announced a 90-day suspension in tariffs and reduced the rate to 10% for most countries after a market outcry.