Gopalan Chandran, a 74-year-old Indian expatriate, has finally returned home to Kerala after being stuck for over four decades in Bahrain.

Hailing from a small village near Powdikonam in Trivandrum, Chandran had moved to the Middle Eastern country on August 16, 1983.

He had come with the aim of landing a lucrative job and supporting his family back in India. But an unexpected turn of events left him stranded and undocumented for years.