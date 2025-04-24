Indian man stuck in Bahrain for 4 decades returns home
What's the story
Gopalan Chandran, a 74-year-old Indian expatriate, has finally returned home to Kerala after being stuck for over four decades in Bahrain.
Hailing from a small village near Powdikonam in Trivandrum, Chandran had moved to the Middle Eastern country on August 16, 1983.
He had come with the aim of landing a lucrative job and supporting his family back in India. But an unexpected turn of events left him stranded and undocumented for years.
Unexpected challenges
How did he get stuck in Bahrain?
Chandran's ordeal began when his employer died shortly after he reached Bahrain.
He lost his passport in the process and was left undocumented.
Slowly, he fell into the immigration system maze and was stranded in Bahrain for what seemed like forever.
Years of legal limbo finally came to an end for Chandran, thanks to the Pravasi Legal Cell (PLC), an NGO that fights for Indians who face injustice at home and abroad.
Long-awaited reunion
How was he finally able to return
According to the Hindustan Times, PLC's Bahrain Chapter President Sudheer Thirunilath and his team tirelessly coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Bahrain and the Kingdom's Immigration Department.
Their struggle through years of bureaucratic hurdles ensured Chandran's long-awaited return.
"Gopalan finally returns home to see his 95-year-old mother—who never stopped waiting for her son," the PLC shared a heartfelt message.
Symbol of hope
Chandran's story: A beacon of hope
"He boards his flight home...with no belongings—only memories, tears, and the dream of reuniting with family. This isn't just a story of a man going home. It's a story of what happens when humanity, justice, and relentless kindness come together."
"It's a symbol of hope for countless migrants who remain unheard. Welcome home, Gopalan. You were never forgotten," PLC wrote in a post on Facebook.