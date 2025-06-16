What's the story

A nearly 30-year-old narrow bridge over the Indrayani River near Talegaon in Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday, killing four people and injuring over 50 others.

The bridge, which is just four feet wide, was reportedly overcrowded with seven to eight bikes and a huge crowd of around 100 people when the incident occurred.

Let us look at the factors that could have led to the tragic incident.