What's the story

The second phase of the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, commenced on Tuesday.

As a precursor to the event, a grand sacred procession, the Kalash Yatra, was flagged off from the Saryu Ghat on Monday evening.

The upcoming rituals will include consecrating idols in the Ram Darbar and six other temples within the complex walls.

The main ceremonies will conclude on June 5, which is Ganga Dussehra.