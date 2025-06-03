Second phase of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha' begins
What's the story
The second phase of the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, commenced on Tuesday.
As a precursor to the event, a grand sacred procession, the Kalash Yatra, was flagged off from the Saryu Ghat on Monday evening.
The upcoming rituals will include consecrating idols in the Ram Darbar and six other temples within the complex walls.
The main ceremonies will conclude on June 5, which is Ganga Dussehra.
Rituals and participation
Rituals and chief minister's participation
In view of the event, Ayodhya has been put on high alert with ATS commandos and armored vehicles deployed around the temple complex.
The rituals on June 3 and 4 will include fire offerings with chanting of 1,975 mantras, recitation of Ram Raksha Stotra, and Hanuman Chalisa, among others.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend four key events during this time.
Trustee
No public invitations issued for June 3-5
Champat Rai from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has, however, urged people not to visit Ayodhya just for these rituals, as no public invitations have been issued for June 3-5.
Rai explained that, while the temple remains open for darshan of Ram Lalla, the first-floor Ram Darbar and surrounding temples are still under construction and not accessible to devotees.
Twitter Post
Devotees arrive
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Rituals of 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Darbar on first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple begin in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/NAjuZYwx5Z— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2025
Visitor arrangements
District magistrate announces arrangements for visitors
District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde announced extensive arrangements for visitors at both the Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi.
These include shaded waiting areas, drinking water facilities, sanitation provisions, and emergency hospital beds across the district.
Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover confirmed that security has been fortified at all levels, with personnel from ATS and STF deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.
Previous event
Similar event held last year, large turnout expected
Over 101 Vedic scholars from Ayodhya and Kashi have been invited to oversee and conduct the rites.
A similar three-day celebration was held on January 11 to mark the first anniversary of the temple's foundation-laying ceremony that took place on January 22 last year.
That event was attended by lakhs of devotees and was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.