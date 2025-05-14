What's the story

The Pakistani government is reportedly mulling a compensation package of ₹14 crore for Jaish-e-Muhammad (JEM)'s chief Masood Azhar.

The move comes in the aftermath of an Indian military operation, dubbed Operation Sindoor, which killed 14 members of Azhar's family.

The Tribune, citing a press release from the Pakistan PMO, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved compensation of ₹1 crore per dead person, which would be divided among their legal heirs.