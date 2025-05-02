What's the story

During the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at the opposition alliance INDIA, saying the event would "disturb the sleep of many."

"I want to tell the Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan), you are a strong pillar of the INDI alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. The message has gone wherever it had to go," Modi said.