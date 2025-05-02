'Shashi Tharoor is...here': Modi targets opposition during Vizhinjam port launch
What's the story
During the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at the opposition alliance INDIA, saying the event would "disturb the sleep of many."
"I want to tell the Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan), you are a strong pillar of the INDI alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. The message has gone wherever it had to go," Modi said.
Project details
Modi's reference to Congress leader Tharoor follows weeks of speculation over his position within the party as he has increasingly presented his personal standing as different from the party's state leadership.
Tharoor had earlier lauded Modi's government on various issues, including India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war and diplomatic talks with US President Donald Trump.
This move has led many from the Congress to question if he is still with the party of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Event attendees
Tharoor and Chandrasekhar at Vizhinjam port launch
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who had contested against Tharoor for the Thiruvananthapuram seat but lost, was also present at the inaugural event.
Chandrasekhar recently called Tharoor "one of the few sane voices in Congress."
Both leaders were present when PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of Vizhinjam International Seaport.
Other senior political figures, including Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and Kerala cabinet ministers, were present.
Remarks
PM Modi and Tharoor's interaction at the event
On Thursday night, Tharoor welcomed Modi to Kerala and shared a light-hearted moment on X about how he made it on time despite delays at Delhi airport.
He expressed his anticipation for the commissioning of the Vizhinjam port by Modi, which he has been "proudly" involved in since its inception.
The Vizhinjam International Seaport project was completed at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore under public-private partnership with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ).