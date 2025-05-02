'Resolving waterlogging will take time,' says Delhi CM, blaming AAP
What's the story
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has blamed the city's present waterlogging and traffic issues on the "disease" inherited from the former government.
Her comments came after heavy, unseasonal rains on Friday morning led to widespread disruption in the capital.
After visiting affected sites, Gupta assured residents that her government is working actively to resolve the issues but emphasized that it would take time to set things right.
Ground assessment
CM Gupta inspects waterlogged areas, oversees relief efforts
Gupta went to the X platform to share her first-hand experience of the situation. She said that she toured several waterlogged areas in the city, including Majnu Ka Tilla, to assess damage and supervise relief work.
The Delhi CM said officials have been deployed across the city to identify the affected areas and expedite solutions.
"Clear instructions were given to all officers to identify places where waterlogging is occurring across Delhi and ensure a solution," she wrote on X.
Minister's update
Delhi Minister Verma assesses waterlogging situation
Earlier, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also updated people on the waterlogging situation in the city.
He shared a video of him inspecting the area and said that four pumps near Minto Bridge are being operated to remove stagnant water.
"Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water stagnated in some quantity at many places in Delhi," he said on X.
Weather warning
77 mm rainfall was recorded at the main Safdarjung station
Over 77 mm of rain was recorded at the main Safdarjung station. The other observatories on Lodhi Road recorded 78 mm, 59.2 mm at Ridge, and 39.4 mm at Ayanagar, while Gurugram received 17 mm.
The IMD classifies daily rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 124.4 mm as 'heavy rainfall.'
The last time Delhi experienced such a heavy rainfall was on May 20, 2021, when 119.3 mm fell due to the remnants of Cyclone Tauktae, which swept the Gujarat coast.