IAF commences 'land and go' drill; Why it's significant
What's the story
The Indian Air Force (IAF) commenced its "land and go" drill on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, marking a key milestone in the country's defense preparation.
This 3.5-km stretch in Shahjahanpur is India's first airstrip that can handle both day and night landings of fighter jets.
The drill included a range of IAF aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32 and MI-17 V5 helicopter.
Strategic advantage
A critical asset for emergency operations
The exercises will put low fly-pasts, landings, and takeoffs to the test in both daylight and nighttime settings.
Earlier, similar emergency landing drills were conducted on the Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal expressways, but they were confined to daytime.
Officials believe the drill's success will illustrate the expressway's ability to serve as an alternate runway during emergencies, increasing the IAF's operational flexibility.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Shahjahanpur
VIDEO | The Indian Air Force (IAF) has commenced its much-anticipated "land and go" drill on the 3.5-km stretch of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the country's defence preparedness.#GangaExpressway #IAF— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2025
(Full… pic.twitter.com/ufSWa87Xws
Security protocols
Enhanced security measures for IAF drills
Over 250 CCTV cameras were installed along the Ganga Expressway to provide complete security and surveillance during the IAF drills.
Senior defense and state officials were present to oversee the proceedings and make sure all necessary safety measures were implemented.
This drill was carried out amid rising tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Modi
Modi gives full operational freedom to decide how to attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given the Indian armed forces full operational freedom to decide the mode, timing, and target of India's response to the terror attack.
He has also vowed to pursue the terrorists and their handlers, a pointed reference to Pakistan, to the "ends of the earth" and ensure they face the harshest punishment "beyond their imagination."