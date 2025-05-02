What's the story

The Indian Air Force (IAF) commenced its "land and go" drill on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, marking a key milestone in the country's defense preparation.

This 3.5-km stretch in Shahjahanpur is India's first airstrip that can handle both day and night landings of fighter jets.

The drill included a range of IAF aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32 and MI-17 V5 helicopter.