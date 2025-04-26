Siddaramaiah questions PM Modi's commitment to fight terrorism
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sincerity toward fighting terrorism.
The criticism comes after PM Modi's recent vow to "identify, track and punish" the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The CM pointed out a similar promise made by PM Modi after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed over 40 soldiers, but failed to deliver much.
Intelligence failure
Siddaramaiah questions government's readiness and accountability
Siddaramaiah termed the recent Pahalgam incident a "central intelligence failure" and questioned the government's preparedness and accountability.
The April 22 attack at a popular tourist spot near Pahalgam left 26 dead, mostly tourists. The incident is being seen as Kashmir's deadliest attack since Pulwama.
The CM's comments were in response to PM Modi saying India would punish those behind the attack "beyond their imagination."
Meeting update
Siddaramaiah lacks update on all-party meeting
When asked about an all-party meet in New Delhi, Siddaramaiah said he was unable to get a clear update on the discussions due to the crowd around him.
This came even as Indian and Pakistani troops traded gunfire along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
The UN has urged both countries to exercise "maximum restraint" after the deadliest civilian attack in Kashmir in 25 years.