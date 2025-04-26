What's the story

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sincerity toward fighting terrorism.

The criticism comes after PM Modi's recent vow to "identify, track and punish" the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CM pointed out a similar promise made by PM Modi after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed over 40 soldiers, but failed to deliver much.