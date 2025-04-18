What's the story

The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra have been inscribed on UNESCO's 'Memory of the World' register. This global initiative seeks to protect documentary heritage of outstanding significance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the feat as a "proud moment for every Indian across the world."

He said these texts are a testament to India's timeless wisdom and rich culture that have shaped civilization and consciousness for centuries.