The Central Railway of India has put a ban on the sale of platform tickets at four major stations from April 18 to May 15.

The move is aimed at avoiding overcrowding in the summer holiday season.

The stations affected are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan junction, and Pune station.

This is a precautionary measure after an incident of overcrowding at New Delhi during Mahakumbh.