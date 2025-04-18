Railways temporarily pauses platform ticket sales at major stations
What's the story
The Central Railway of India has put a ban on the sale of platform tickets at four major stations from April 18 to May 15.
The move is aimed at avoiding overcrowding in the summer holiday season.
The stations affected are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan junction, and Pune station.
This is a precautionary measure after an incident of overcrowding at New Delhi during Mahakumbh.
Expansion
More stations could follow suit
News18 Hindi report also indicated that the ban might soon be expanded to other major stations across India.
Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Lucknow are potential targets, considering the increase in passenger traffic during the summer holiday season.
Once put into effect, family members and acquaintances will be required to bid farewell to their loved ones from outside the station.
Exceptions
Exemptions from platform ticket sales
However, some sections have been exempted from the restrictions on platform ticket sales.
These include elderly, sick persons, children, uneducated people, and women passengers who may not be able to take care of themselves.
Accompanying persons can buy tickets for these exempted categories.
Notices will be displayed at the booking windows, and announcements will be made on a regular basis via the station's public address system, Central Railway said.