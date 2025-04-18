BJP to announce 5 new state presidents by April 20
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to declare new state presidents for five states by this weekend.
Subsequently, the party will begin the process of electing a national president.
Per reports, the BJP may have a new national president by the end of this month.
The buzz over the party posts came after crucial meetings between PM Narendra Modi and senior party leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda earlier this week, News18 reported.
Remaining states
States without new party presidents
The BJP is yet to announce new party state presidents for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and several other key states.
Till now, 14 state presidents have been appointed.
According to the party's constitution, elections have to be held in at least half of the states before moving on to national presidential elections.
Election delay
National presidential elections delayed since January
Elections to the national president post were due in January but are still pending.
Current national president JP Nadda has been in office since January 2020 and his term was extended beyond the three-year limit for a smooth transition.
Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Bhupender Yadav are the most likely candidates for the position.
According to reports, a Cabinet expansion and reshuffle would also be announced following the appointment of the new national head.