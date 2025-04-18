What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to declare new state presidents for five states by this weekend.

Subsequently, the party will begin the process of electing a national president.

Per reports, the BJP may have a new national president by the end of this month.

The buzz over the party posts came after crucial meetings between PM Narendra Modi and senior party leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda earlier this week, News18 reported.