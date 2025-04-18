What's the story

The Hyderabad Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over ₹800 crore in its probe into a money laundering case against former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Dalmia Cements (Bharat) Limited (DCBL).

The agency attached Reddy's shares worth ₹27.5 crore and Dalmia Cements' land worth ₹377 crore.​ DCBL claims the property is worth ₹793.3 crore.

The move is part of a continuing investigation into alleged quid pro quo investments during Reddy's business years, before he became CM.