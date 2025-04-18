What's the story

Former West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh will marry his party colleague on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The wedding will be hosted at his Kolkata residence.

Reportedly, the bride-to-be, Rinku Majumdar, is a long-time BJP worker who has served in various important capacities in the party's women's wing, OBC front, and handloom cell.