Ex-Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (60) to marry party colleague
What's the story
Former West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh will marry his party colleague on Friday, according to multiple reports.
The wedding will be hosted at his Kolkata residence.
Reportedly, the bride-to-be, Rinku Majumdar, is a long-time BJP worker who has served in various important capacities in the party's women's wing, OBC front, and handloom cell.
Role
Majumdar's contributions to the BJP
According to Hindustan, Majumdar has been divorced once and has a son who is employed by an IT company in Salt Lake, Kolkata.
Ghosh, 60, is not married and childless.
India Today sources said that several Trinamool Congress leaders, including Kunal Ghosh and state youth wing president Debangshu Bhattacharya, congratulated Ghosh and Majumdar for their wedding.
Controversy
Ghosh's recent controversial remarks
Ghosh recently courted controversy by advocating keeping weapons at home in the wake of alleged attacks on Hindu homes during demonstrations against the Waqf law in Murshidabad district.
"Hindus are buying television sets, refrigerators, and new furniture. But they don't have a single weapon at home. When something happens, they keep calling the police. The police will not save you," he said.