China reports dip in HMPV infections amid global concern
What's the story
Chinese health officials have reported a decline in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the northern provinces, easing global fears of a potential pandemic.
Wang Liping from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the trend, saying, "The rate of positive cases among patients aged 14 and below has started to decline."
This comes despite recent images circulating online purporting to show overcrowded hospitals in northern China.
Global update
WHO yet to receive reports of unusual HMPV outbreaks
The World Health Organization (WHO) has not received any reports of unusual HMPV outbreaks in China or elsewhere across the globe, which is important to note as it helps keep a check on the spread and impact of the virus worldwide.
HMPV, a cousin of the respiratory syncytial virus, usually causes mild cold-like symptoms but can cause severe respiratory infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
National preparedness
India braces for potential HMPV outbreaks
In India, authorities are preparing for possible HMPV outbreaks as the country has reported 17 cases across multiple states.
These include five cases in Gujarat, three each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, two each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and one case each in Assam and Puducherry.
Nevertheless, Indian health officials maintain that there is no cause for alarm at present.
Healthcare capacity
China's health commission addresses rising patient numbers
China's Health Commission's Gao Xinqiang admitted that although the number of patients in fever clinics is increasing, they are still lower than last year's.
He assured there is "no obvious shortage of medical resources."
The rise in HMPV cases is due to better detection methods and not a real increase in infections.
There are no vaccines or specific treatments for HMPV at present.