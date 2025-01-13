What's the story

Chinese health officials have reported a decline in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the northern provinces, easing global fears of a potential pandemic.

Wang Liping from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the trend, saying, "The rate of positive cases among patients aged 14 and below has started to decline."

This comes despite recent images circulating online purporting to show overcrowded hospitals in northern China.