Donald Trump has criticized Panama's "ridiculous" canal fees and hinted at reclaiming the Panama Canal, a key maritime route accounting for 5% of global shipping traffic.

The US, which handed over the canal to Panama in 1999, fears a potential Chinese takeover.

Trump's comments come despite the varying fees for passage, ranging from $0.50 to $300,000 based on vessel size.

Trump raised concerns over possible Chinese influence

'Foolishly gave…away': Trump slams ex-President Carter for Panama Canal handover

By Chanshimla Varah 12:20 pm Dec 22, 202412:20 pm

What's the story United States President-elect Donald Trump has sent a strong warning to Panama over its handling of the Panama Canal. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused the country of charging exorbitant fees from US ships using the canal and raised concerns over possible Chinese influence. He said if Panama doesn't handle the canal acceptably, he'd demand it back under US control, adding, "We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands!"

Fee criticism

Trump criticizes 'ridiculous' fees, hints at Chinese influence

Trump slammed the current fees levied by Panama as "ridiculous," given what he called the "extraordinary generosity" of the US toward Panama. He stressed the canal wasn't meant for other countries' benefit but "merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama." His remarks also hinted at fears of a Chinese takeover of the canal's management, a move he strongly opposes.

Canal history

US's history with Panama Canal and its significance

The US mostly built the Panama Canal after the French failed to complete the project and operated it for decades before handing over full control to Panama in 1999. The handover was part of an agreement signed by then-President Jimmy Carter in 1977. The canal is a crucial maritime route, accounting for some 5% of the world's shipping traffic, and is extensively used by vessels from the US, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Fees

Fees for passing through canal range from $0.50 to $300,000

Without it, ships would have to go a considerably greater distance across South America's rugged Cape Horn. It was lauded as one of President Carter's greatest achievements, but Trump slammed the 39th president for "foolishly giving it away for one dollar." Fees for passing through the canal range from $0.50 to $300,000, depending on the size of the vessel. It was not immediately clear what provoked Trump's anger regarding the canal.