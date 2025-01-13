What's the story

India summoned the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Nural Islam, on Monday, a day after Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to voice its concerns over alleged border fencing by India.

According to the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency, Verma arrived at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Dhaka around 3:00 and met Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin.

The meeting lasted approximately 45 minutes.