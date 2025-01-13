India summons Bangladesh envoy over border fencing dispute
What's the story
India summoned the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Nural Islam, on Monday, a day after Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to voice its concerns over alleged border fencing by India.
According to the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency, Verma arrived at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Dhaka around 3:00 and met Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin.
The meeting lasted approximately 45 minutes.
Diplomatic discussions
Bangladesh expresses concerns over border fencing
"Dhaka and New Delhi "have understandings with regard to fencing the border for security. Our two border guard enforcements—BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh)—have been in communication in this regard. We expect that this understanding will be implemented," Verma said.
The meeting came after the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry accused India of trying to erect barbed wire fencing at five specific locations along the 4,156-kilometer Indo-Bangladeshi border, calling them "unauthorized."
Border incident
Alleged border killing adds to tensions
Uddin had also expressed "deep concern and disappointment" over continued border killings.
The Bangladesh foreign secretary mentioned that it is "a matter of grave concern that despite repeated firm commitments from the Indian authorities to pursue non-lethal strategy and to stop killings, such incidents of killing have been continuing."
Uddin called upon the Indian government to "advise all concerned authorities in India to refrain from any provocative actions that could escalate tensions along the shared border."
Construction paused
Night vision cameras, alarms deployed at unfenced border
Last week, multiple reports claimed that India has stepped up security along its 4,096 km border with Bangladesh, especially the unfenced ones, to curb human trafficking, smuggling, and unauthorized crossings.
The reports said that the Border Security Force (BSF) was using a combination of old-school techniques and modern technology for border security. This includes night vision cameras, motion detectors, and improvised alarms.
In places where permanent fencing isn't possible, BSF personnel have made makeshift fences with wire.