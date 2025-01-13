What's the story

The Parshuram Kalyan Board in Madhya Pradesh has announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for young Brahmin couples who have four children.

The announcement was made by the board's president, Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, at an event in Bhopal.

Rajoria, who has a state cabinet minister rank, expressed concerns over the rising number of "heretics" in India, because, according to him, Brahmins have become less family-oriented.