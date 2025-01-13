'Have 4 children, get ₹1L': MP board's offer to Brahmins
What's the story
The Parshuram Kalyan Board in Madhya Pradesh has announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for young Brahmin couples who have four children.
The announcement was made by the board's president, Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, at an event in Bhopal.
Rajoria, who has a state cabinet minister rank, expressed concerns over the rising number of "heretics" in India, because, according to him, Brahmins have become less family-oriented.
Family focus
Rajoria urges young couples to have larger families
The board president appealed to young couples to have at least four children, assuring them that the award would be given regardless of his position as board president.
"I have high hopes from the youngsters. We can't expect much from the older people. Listen carefully, you are responsible for the protection of the future generation. Youngsters get settled and stop after one child. This is very problematic. I urge you to have at least four," he said.
Education expenses
Rajoria addresses concerns over rising education costs
While Rajoria admitted education is expensive, he urged couples to focus on having more children.
"Manage somehow, but don't lag in giving birth to children. Otherwise, heretics will capture this country," he said.
Last year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over the region's aging population and urged couples to have more children.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also urged individuals to have more children.