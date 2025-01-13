What's the story

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, arrested in 2015 for his involvement in a multi-crore fraud case, has reportedly declared an overseas income of ₹22,410 crore for the year 2024.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he requested that this income be included under the relevant government tax scheme.

He is reportedly ready to pay a whopping ₹7,640 crore as taxes on his overseas income for 2024.