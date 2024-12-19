Summarize Simplifying... In short China is set to construct the world's largest artificial island airport, the Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport, on reclaimed sea land.

China to build world's largest artificial island airport, costing $4.3B

What's the story China is all set to build the world's largest artificial island airport in Dalian, a port city in the country's northeastern Liaoning province. The project, dubbed Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport, is estimated to cost $4.3 billion and span an area of 20.9 square kilometers. The ambitious project is expected to boost Dalian's position as a regional transport hub, given its proximity to Japan and South Korea.

Dalian Jinzhouwan to surpass other artificial island airports

The Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport will be constructed completely on reclaimed land in the sea. It will be larger than any other similar project across the globe, in terms of size and scale. To give you an idea of its size, this new airport will dwarf Hong Kong International Airport (12.48 square kilometers) and Kansai Airport (10.5 square kilometers), both famous artificial island airports.

Advanced techniques to be used for construction

The construction of Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport will employ advanced land reclamation techniques. This includes using millions of cubic meters of sand and rock to create the artificial island. Once completed, it will have four runways and an enormous terminal spanning 900,000 square meters. The new airport will replace the existing Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport, which was originally built nearly a century ago during Japanese occupation.

New airport to address growing passenger traffic

The current Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport has reached its peak capacity despite multiple expansions. However, the new terminal will initially host 43 million passengers per year, more than double that of its predecessor. Ultimately, it hopes to serve 80 million passengers and handle one million tons of cargo per year. This expansion will cater to the rising air travel demand in the region and bolster Dalian's position as a key economic and transportation hub.

The Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport project is slated to be completed by 2035. As of August, the Liaoning provincial government had reported that "deep foundation treatment" had been completed on a 77,000-square-meter reclamation area. This progress shows steady advancement in land reclamation and terminal foundation work for the new airport.