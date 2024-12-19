Summarize Simplifying... In short Iran's parliament has passed a controversial hijab law, imposing stricter dress codes for women and penalties for non-compliance.

Amid protests, some lawmakers are advocating for amendments, while Iran's Supreme Leader, Khamenei, has ordered a renewed enforcement campaign.

Khamenei's comments come amid hijab law debates

Iran's Khamenei calls women 'delicate flowers' amid hijab law debate

By Chanshimla Varah 01:31 pm Dec 19, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has courted controversy after he called women "delicate flowers" in a social media post. "A woman is a delicate flower and not a housemaid. A woman should be treated like a flower in the home. A flower needs to be cared for. Its freshness and sweet scent should be benefitted from and used to perfume the air," he wrote. The statement comes amid ongoing debates and protests over the country's strict hijab laws.

Global backlash

Hijab law faces international criticism

The hijab law, which Iran's parliament passed in September 2023, seeks to impose stricter restrictions on women's public attire and punish businesses that do not comply with this dress code. The legislation has been criticized by human rights organizations and countries such as the United States, which have called on Tehran to rein in its oppressive actions against women. The bill awaits final government approval after being sanctioned by the Guardian Council.

Proposed changes

Iranian lawmakers advocate for amendments to hijab law

In light of the ongoing protests, some Iranian lawmakers are pushing to amend the controversial hijab law. Shahram Dabiri, Iran's vice president for parliamentary affairs, has urged a hold on the bill until necessary changes are made. Along with the proposed legal changes, Khamenei has ordered Iran's morality police to enforce the compulsory hijab through a campaign called 'Noor' or light. The 'Noor' campaign seeks to enforce the compulsory hijab with renewed vigor.

Enforcement campaign

Khamenei directs morality police to enforce hijab law

Last week, Iranian authorities arrested a female singer who performed a virtual concert on YouTube without wearing a hijab. During the concert, she wore a long black sleeveless and collarless dress and was accompanied by four male musicians. Women in Iran risk the death penalty or up to 15 years in prison under the new morality laws. The laws also prescribe harsh penalties for promoting nudity, indecency, unveiling, or improper dressing. Fines can go up to £12,500 (₹12 lakh).