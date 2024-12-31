Summarize Simplifying... In short In a major crackdown on terrorism, India's Special Task Force's 'Operation Parghat' has arrested 12 individuals linked to Al-Qaeda.

The operation, which spanned across Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala, also led to the seizure of a significant cache of arms.

The arrests have reportedly thwarted a planned attack by the global terrorist organization.

A major arrest was made in Assam

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:31 pm Dec 31, 202412:31 pm

What's the story A major arrest was made in Assam's Kokrajhar district, where Gazi Rahman, a key member of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), was arrested. ABT is a Bangladesh-based terror group with links to AlQaeda. This arrest comes as part of Assam's Special Task Force (STF) initiative, "Operation Parghat." An official said "necessary legal action is being initiated in this matter."

Operation Progress

Operation Parghat

The STF's 'Operation Parghat' has thus far led to the arrest of at least 12 associates connected to the terror modules. Earlier this month, a police raid targeted a 'sleeper cell' network across India, which was reportedly planning to assassinate Hindu community leaders. On December 17 and 18, eight operatives were arrested in Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala. These operatives were allegedly handlers from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Recent developments

Further arrests and arms cache recovery

The operation continued with two more arrests on December 24, when a huge cache of arms was recovered. Another member of the terror group was nabbed three days later. An official said these arrests were a major success in preventing a major terror act by Jihadi elements of a Global Terrorist Organisation (GTO).