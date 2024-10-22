Summarize Simplifying... In short Cyclone Dana is set to hit Odisha and Bengal within 48 hours, prompting evacuations and school closures in vulnerable areas.

West Bengal is preparing for heavy rain, with the National Disaster Response Force on standby, while the cyclone has also disrupted official visits, including President Droupadi Murmu's trip to Odisha.

Wind speeds could reach up to 120km/h, and fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea.

Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall on October 24

Cyclone Dana to hit Odisha, Bengal in 48 hours—evacuations underway

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:02 pm Oct 22, 202401:02 pm

What's the story Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal on the night of October 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclone, which developed from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in both states from October 24-25.

Preparations underway

Odisha braces for cyclone impact, initiates evacuations

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from Wednesday to Friday due to the cyclonic conditions. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Odisha is likely to bear the brunt of Cyclone Dana with heavy rainfall and high-speed winds expected. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has started evacuating people from vulnerable coastal areas and ordered schools in 14 districts to remain closed as a precautionary measure.

State readiness

West Bengal prepares for Cyclone Dana, NDRF on standby

West Bengal is also gearing up for heavy rain in districts such as Purba Medinipur and North 24 Parganas from Wednesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has teams on standby in both states, with control rooms activated to monitor the situation closely. Wind speed is expected to reach up to 120km/h from Thursday night till Friday morning off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

Event cancelations

Cyclone Dana disrupts presidential visit, border inauguration

The looming cyclone has also forced President Droupadi Murmu to postpone her three-day visit to Odisha. Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to inaugurate a passenger terminal at Petrapole on the Indo-Bangladesh border has also been canceled due to the cyclone threat. Odisha's Director General of Police Sudhansu Sekhar Sadangi confirmed that police are prepared for any situations arising from the storm, and tourists in Puri have been advised to evacuate as a precautionary measure.