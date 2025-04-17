Rahul Gandhi to speak at Brown University during US visit
What's the story
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader, will be visiting the United States of America on April 21-22. He is scheduled to speak at Brown University in Rhode Island.
Pawan Khera, chairman of Congress's media and publicity department, announced on X.
Apart from his address at Brown University, Gandhi's tour across the US will include meetings with the Indian diaspora, including NRIs, and office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).
Historical context
This is Gandhi's 1st trip to US under Trump
This will be Gandhi's first visit to the US since Trump became president in January this year.
His visit comes at a time when the US President is looking closely at top universities in America, including Harvard, Columbia, and Brown University.
The Trump administration has warned the latter of a potential loss of up to $510 million in federal funding over alleged lack of action against antisemitism on campus.
Past visit
Gandhi's visit to University of Texas
The upcoming trip follows his previous visit to the United States from September 8 to 10, during which he addressed students and academics at the University of Texas. He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Texas and Washington, DC.
Brown University is a private Ivy League research university in Providence, Rhode Island. It is the seventh-oldest institution of higher education in the US, founded in 1764.