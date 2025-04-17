What's the story

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader, will be visiting the United States of America on April 21-22. He is scheduled to speak at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Pawan Khera, chairman of Congress's media and publicity department, announced on X.

Apart from his address at Brown University, Gandhi's tour across the US will include meetings with the Indian diaspora, including NRIs, and office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).