Dhankhar criticizes SC, calls Article 142 'nuclear missile' against democracy
What's the story
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been vocal in his strong criticisms of the judiciary, after a landmark SC ruling that imposed a deadline on the President and Governors to approve Bills.
"We cannot have a situation where courts direct the President."
He even termed Article 142 of the Constitution "a nuclear missile against democratic forces," available to the judiciary 24x7.
Investigation concerns
Dhankhar questions delay in cash haul investigation
Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar questioned the seven-day delay in disclosing a huge cash haul from Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma's house.
"We have to ask questions to ourselves. Is the delay explainable? Condonable? Does it not raise certain fundamental questions?" he said.
The matter was only reported on March 21 by a newspaper.
Legal immunity
No FIR filed against judge after cash discovery
Dhankhar emphasized that no FIR was filed against Varma after the cash was found.
While anyone can be subjected to an FIR in India, judges need approval from the judiciary for that, he said.
"The Constitution of India has accorded immunity from prosecution only to the Honorable President and the Honorable Governors," he said, asking how judges got this immunity beyond the legal provisions.
Judicial overreach
Dhankhar criticizes judiciary's role in cash haul case
Dhankhar also questioned the role of a three-judge panel in the cash haul case, saying it belonged to the executive.
"Is this committee of three judges having any sanction under any law emanating from parliament? No."
Only Parliament can take action against judges, he said, adding rule of law might get diluted due to delays in investigation.
Call for action
Dhankhar urges for swift resolution of cash haul case
Dhankhar demanded immediate action on the cash haul case, saying over a month has already gone by since the incident.
"Time to blow up the can. Time for its lid to go out," he said, demanding transparency in the investigation.
His comments came after a recent Supreme Court ruling declared Governor RN Ravi's decision to withhold assent to 10 Bills as "illegal" and "arbitrary."