Robert Vadra blames BJP for ED summons, calls them baseless
What's the story
Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, Robert Vadra, has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his recent summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Vadra said if he entered politics, the BJP would either invoke dynastic politics or misuse the ED.
According to him, this all started after he condemned atrocities against minorities on social media.
Investigation details
ED summons linked to Haryana land case
Vadra was questioned by the ED in relation to a 2008 Haryana land deal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
He has been summoned multiple times and interrogated for over 10 hours each time.
The case involves a land transaction in which Vadra's company bought a plot in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties for ₹7.5 crore, triggering allegations of irregularities in the process.
Political vendetta
Vadra denies wrongdoing, calls it political vendetta
Vadra has always denied any wrongdoing in the case. He said he was willing to cooperate with the ED and wishes for a resolution soon.
Vadra called the case baseless and accused the BJP of launching a political vendetta against him.
"When I express my willingness to join politics, they bring up old issues to bring me down and divert from real issues."
Land transactions
Allegations of land purchases by Vadra and Gandhi family
In November'23, a chargesheet was filed against fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and British national Sumit Chadha in a separate case.
The ED had at the time said Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had bought several acres of land in Haryana through a Delhi-based real estate agent.
The agent also facilitated land sales to NRI businessman CC Thampi.