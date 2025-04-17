AAP leader Durgesh Pathak's house raided by CBI: Party
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak's house on Thursday.
The news was shared by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on the social media site X.
He alleged that the raid was politically motivated and that it was an attempt to intimidate their party members.
Suspicion
Timing of the raid raises questions
The raid comes days after Durgesh Pathak was appointed co-in-charge for Gujarat elections 2027.
Sandeep Pathak made a point, saying the timing of the raid is suspicious and part of a larger political strategy.
He said, "The CBI's raid on AAP leader Durgesh Pathak's residence this morning—just days after he was named co-in-charge for Gujarat elections 2027—sends a loud message that BJP clearly views AAP as a growing threat in Gujarat."
Twitter Post
Sandeep Pathak's post on X
The CBI’s raid on @AamAadmiParty leader Durgesh Pathak’s residence this morning- just days after he was named co-incharge for Gujarat elections 2027-sends a loud message that BJP clearly views AAP as a growing threat in Gujarat and is rattled by its rising influence.— Dr. Sandeep Pathak (@SandeepPathak04) April 17, 2025
ED raid
ED conducts search at AAP MLA's residence
In another development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Mohali residence of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh on Tuesday.
The action was part of a probe into money laundering related to the ₹48,000 crore Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) scam.
The operation was led by ED officials from Delhi with the support of local cops.
Investigation
PACL scam: A Ponzi scheme?
The ED raided Singh's house in his Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL) premises, connected to his real estate business, as part of a wider probe into PACL.
The firm is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme by collecting huge amounts from investors in the name of real estate ventures and not returning their money.
PACL directors allegedly diverted the money to several shell companies in different places.
Previous inquiry
Singh previously questioned in drug trafficking case
Kulwant Singh was interrogated by the ED in a separate money laundering case linked to drug trafficking.
This is the latest twist to the ongoing probes against AAP leaders.
The source article does not mention whether the party has released an official statement on these developments or their impact on their political strategy going ahead.