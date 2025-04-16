'PM should rein in Shah': Mamata claims Bengal violence preplanned
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the recent violence over the Waqf law was planned.
She alleged a conspiracy by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Border Security Force (BSF) to create unrest in WB by letting Bangladeshi miscreants into the state.
The accusation came during a meeting with Muslim clerics in Kolkata, where she assured her party's support in protesting against the Waqf law.
Call to action
Banerjee calls for PM Modi's intervention
Banerjee urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene and rein in Home Minister Shah.
She accused Shah of misusing all agencies against her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and wondered what would happen when Modi is no longer in power.
This isn't the first time Banerjee has criticized Shah while appearing lenient toward Modi.
In 2022, she expressed her disbelief that Modi was behind the misuse of investigative agencies like the CBI and ED, as they fall under the Home Ministry.
Fatalities reported
Violence over Waqf law results in fatalities
The violence over the Waqf law has left three dead and several injured.
Bengal's Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas districts witnessed violence on the streets during protests against the passage of the Waqf law.
A father-son duo was among those killed after being attacked by a crowd in Samsherganj.
The state government has announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for the families.
Investigation findings
Initial probe reveals involvement of Bangladeshi miscreants
An initial probe into the riots has indicated the role of Bangladeshi miscreants, a report submitted to the Union Home Ministry said.
The districts where violence spread are bordering Bangladesh.
Banerjee seized the opportunity and said the BSF, which secures the 2,200km-long Bangladesh border along Bengal, was responsible for letting these miscreants from the neighboring country into WB.
Political accusations
Banerjee accuses BJP of 'divide and rule policy'
Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of turning the Waqf law into a "divide and rule policy" to polarize people.
She called for a peaceful protest against the BJP's divisive tactics, urging imams to ensure no division between Hindus and Muslims.
Refuting the BJP's claims of TMC's involvement in the Waqf violence, Banerjee said if her party were involved, their leaders' houses wouldn't have been attacked.