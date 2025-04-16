What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the recent violence over the Waqf law was planned.

She alleged a conspiracy by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Border Security Force (BSF) to create unrest in WB by letting Bangladeshi miscreants into the state.

The accusation came during a meeting with Muslim clerics in Kolkata, where she assured her party's support in protesting against the Waqf law.