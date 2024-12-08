Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharad Pawar supports Mamata Banerjee's bid to lead the INDIA bloc, a proposal that has garnered mixed responses.

Sharad Pawar calls Mamata Banerjee a capable leader

'She's capable': Sharad Pawar backs Mamata Banerjee as INDIA leader

By Snehil Singh 04:51 pm Dec 08, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement, expressing willingness to lead the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. Addressing a press conference in Kolhapur, Pawar called Banerjee a "capable leader" who has the right to announce her intention to lead the opposition alliance. The support comes amid rifts in the INDIA bloc after Congress's recent poll defeats in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra.

Mixed reactions to Banerjee's leadership proposal

Banerjee's proposal to lead the INDIA bloc has received mixed reactions from alliance partners. Shiv Sena (UBT) backed her, with leader Sanjay Raut saying they want her as a major partner and will discuss this with her in Kolkata. Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lauded Banerjee's successful governance model in West Bengal and said senior INDIA bloc members would deliberate on her proposal at their next meeting.

Congress and BJP question Banerjee's national leadership capability

On the flip side, Congress has questioned Banerjee's national leadership capabilities, given that she's a regional party leader. Congress leader Udit Raj pointed out the TMC's limited success outside of West Bengal, questioning how she would lead nationally. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, slammed the opposition alliance as a group only united against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I believe that I can manage: Banerjee

Speaking to News 18 Bangla, Banerjee said she is ready to steer the INDIA opposition bloc, but only if called upon to do so. "I don't want to leave Bengal... But I believe that I can manage this even from here," she said. Banerjee also spoke about the infighting in the INDIA bloc, saying, "What can I do if they can't keep it together? I am not leading that front. Those who are leaders should look into it."