Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena, has defended his party's stance on Hindutva after the Samajwadi Party exited the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, accusing them of acting like "BJP's B team".

The fallout was triggered by a controversial social media post by a Shiv Sena leader, which celebrated the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The fallout was triggered by a controversial social media post by a Shiv Sena leader, which celebrated the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Despite the rift, Thackeray maintains that his party promotes unity and inclusivity in Maharashtra.

Thackeray clarified his comments weren't aimed at Akhilesh Yadav

'BJP's B team': Aaditya Thackeray after Samajwadi Party exits MVA

By Chanshimla Varah 04:12 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi announced his party's decision to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray has accused the SP of acting like "BJP's B Team" in Maharashtra. However, he clarified that his comments were not aimed at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, whom he recognized as a strong opponent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Azmi's decision followed controversial social media post

"Akhilesh ji is fighting...but here, they sometimes behave like BJP's B team. We have seen this before as well," he said. The rift erupted after a controversial social media post by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar. The post, commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, featured a quote from Bal Thackeray expressing pride in those who did that. Azmi slammed Narvekar for congratulating those involved in the demolition and asked what set them apart from the BJP.

Thackeray defends Shiv Sena's stance on Hindutva

Responding to the criticism, Aaditya defended his party's stand on Hindutva. He said, "Our Hindutva is clear... B teams should not teach us, Maharashtra has seen Uddhav Thackeray took everyone forward together." The Samajwadi Party has two seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. On Saturday, while other MVA parties skipped an oath-taking ceremony over alleged misuse of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the assembly elections, SP leaders Azmi and Rais Shaikh attended.