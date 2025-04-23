What's the story

At least 26 people, including two foreign nationals, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The attackers, suspected to be from The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

This has been one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent times.