Top Lashkar commander behind Pahalgam attack that killed 26
What's the story
At least 26 people, including two foreign nationals, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The attackers, suspected to be from The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.
This has been one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent times.
Masterminds revealed
Attack masterminds identified as top LeT commander, 2 operatives
Intelligence agencies have named Saifullah Kasuri alias Khalid, a senior LeT commander, and two PoK-based operatives as the masterminds of the attack, India Today reported.
The incident triggered nationwide outrage and led PM Narendra Modi to cut short his diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia.
He returned to Delhi early Wednesday for an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.
Scene of horror
Eyewitness accounts describe chaos and panic
The attack took place at Baisaran meadow, a beautiful tourist spot dubbed 'mini Switzerland,' at around 2:30pm on Tuesday.
Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos as tourists ran in every direction across the open land, searching for shelter.
When the gunfire ended, bodies were lying scattered on the ground, and women were heard wailing in grief as locals rushed to help survivors.
Government response
Modi and Shah vow retribution
PM Modi denounced the "heinous" attack and ensured retribution. "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared," he said.
PM Modi has directed Home Minister Amit Shah to supervise the situation.
Shah is currently in Srinagar, keeping an eye on developments as security forces launch a large manhunt in and around the region, with aerial surveillance and ground operations underway to track down the perpetrators
Call for action
Opposition leaders demand justice, support for victims' families
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has confirmed he has spoken to top leaders, including Home Minister Shah and J&K CM Omar Abdullah, about the attack.
Calling it "horrific," he demanded justice and support for victims' families.
Opposition parties have questioned the government's claims of normalcy in Kashmir and have called for an immediate all-party meeting.
Aftermath
Pahalgam goes into lockdown; schools closed in mourning
Pahalgam, which is usually swarming with tourists, was locked down after the attack.
Political and civil society groups have called for a bandh today. The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has declared the closure of all private schools in the region in respect.
To help stranded travelers, Air India and IndiGo announced four extra flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai and waived fees for cancellation as well as rescheduling.